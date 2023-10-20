Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

On Thursday night, Houthi militants in Yemen were suspected of launching three rockets and multiple drones.



The US Department of Defense confirmed the news, although without providing further details, and notably, the Houthi group did not claim responsibility for the operation.



The primary question at the forefront of this development is the intended target of these rockets and drones: Israel or one of the American military destroyers in the Red Sea?



If we assume the target was Israel, the rockets and drones would have had to traverse over 2,000 kilometers, raising doubts about whether the Houthi group possesses such long-range capabilities.



Regarding drones, the Houthis are known to have Iranian-manufactured drones with a range of over 2,000 kilometers, such as the Shahed 136.



However, when it comes to rockets, they do have a long-range missile called the Al-Quds 3, which could potentially reach Israel.



Where did Yemen's operations start Thursday?



Some observers say the launch point may be in the Saada region, situated northwest of Sanaa. This suggests that their trajectory would have passed through the airspace of Saudi Arabia, bordering Saada to the north and the Red Sea on the other side.



The report by the Israeli channel i24 claiming that Saudi Arabia intercepted a single rocket adds further intrigue to the situation. Riyadh has not yet issued any official comments on the matter.



In conclusion, has a new front been opened against Israel from Yemen, and will we witness a repetition of such actions in the upcoming days?