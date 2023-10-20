Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 12:19
High views
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza

On the 14th day of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, aid convoys and the people of Gaza continue to wait for the entry of humanitarian assistance through the Rafah border crossing, which separates Egypt from Palestine.

Early Friday morning, the opening of the crossing and the entry of several trucks were expected after Israel's approval, pressured by the United States.

However, Friday came and went with no progress on this front.

Repair works on the crossing's infrastructure began on Thursday night to improve the roadways that Israel has targeted three times already.

Yet, logistical problems persist, hindering the reopening of the crossing, compounded by the UN Secretary-General's insistence on reducing certain conditions.

Day by day, the people of Gaza continue to endure the hardships of war and siege. All eyes are now fixed on Saturday, hoping to see the first truck enter Gaza.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Al-Aqsa Flood

Humanitarian

Aid

Convoys

Rafah

Border

Crossing

Gaza

