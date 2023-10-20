A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 12:23
A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water

Securing clean drinking water is becoming one of the most daunting challenges for those who had to flee with their families, leaving their homes and belongings behind to take refuge in a clinic in Gaza City.

Every day, long queues at the Al-Shifa Desalination Plant take place, hoping to fill a plastic container with clean water, which he then shares with his family.

Today, Mr. Mesbah considers himself lucky, returning with a gallon of water for his entire family. However, young Bisan lost her share of the resources in another neighborhood of Gaza City.

Water sources in the Gaza Strip include various groundwater wells and rainwater.

However, when it comes to essential drinking water, it primarily originates from two sources: desalination plants along the Mediterranean coast and imports from the Israeli company "Mekorot."

Israel's decision to cut off the water supplies from "Mekorot" has caused a significant drop in water availability across the Gaza Strip, reducing it by nearly 40 percent.

Additionally, power outages have led to the shutdown of northern and central Gaza desalination plants. The water supply from the southern desalination plant has also decreased by almost half.

According to the Water Authority in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians face a slow and dire threat to their lives with disrupted or limited access to water.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lifeline

Gaza

Water

Emergency

Access

Desalinated

