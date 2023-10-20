Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests

In democratic countries that champion individual freedoms, expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza through public demonstrations is prohibited, while support for Israel remains permissible.



In France, security forces have met protesters with severe repression as they attempt to demonstrate in support of Gaza. Yet, expressions of solidarity with Israel, such as illuminating the Eiffel Tower with the Israeli flag, face no such hindrances.



The situation in Berlin, Germany, presents its own set of challenges.



The city not only banned any pro-Palestine protests but also went a step further by prohibiting the wearing of Palestinian Keffiyeh in schools, citing potential disruption to the school environment amid the current situation.



Moreover, "Free Palestine" posters were also banned.



The United Kingdom followed in the footsteps of Germany and France by prohibiting all manifestations of support and solidarity with Palestine. Those found carrying flags or images endorsing the Hamas movement have been declared as violators of public order, committing a criminal offense punishable by law, despite protests organized in London on Wednesday.



These countries have long affirmed the constitutional right to demonstrate and enjoy personal freedoms.



However, they now find themselves at odds with their own constitutions and laws as they impose restrictions on free expression.



Despite the stringent measures, thousands continue to take to the streets, resolutely declaring "no" to the war in Gaza. The restrictions may deter them, but the spirit of solidarity remains unbroken.