Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
2023-10-21
Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Hezbollah's rocket operations against Israeli targets along the Lebanese-Israeli border share a common element: precision-guided missiles.
Videos by Hezbollah showcase direct guided missiles like the Kornet, effectively hitting infantry, locations, or tanks.
These precision-guided missiles have defined the clash dynamics between Hezbollah and the occupying forces.
They are fired from one border contact point to another, assuming that the shooter and their group are at the closest possible point to the Israeli target, often within very few kilometers. This approach ensures direct visual confirmation of the target, resulting in impeccable accuracy, as field sources have confirmed no misses so far.
The highly advanced teams situated right on the frontlines of the border, far from residential areas, have only minutes to retreat from the missile launch point before facing a swift counter-response. This is why Hezbollah typically launches these missiles from open areas, as seen in the videos.
The strategy of using precision-guided missiles from the closest possible point to the Israeli border contact explains why most Israeli responses often focus on the outskirts of towns, valleys, and some green spaces with no clear borders. The exceptions have been incidents in Chebaa and Dhayra.
Until now, these direct, precision-guided missiles have controlled the daily clashes between Hezbollah and Israel.
Hezbollah has not yet resorted to using medium or long-range missiles launched from deep within Lebanese territory. The proof of this is the Israeli Iron Dome system's admission that it has not been deployed to counter such missiles except in accidental cases.
On the other hand, the shorter-range rockets have not been employed by Hezbollah. Instead, they have been launched by the Al-Qassam Brigades, affiliated with the Hamas movement.
In the past two weeks, the Israeli army has recently uncovered and dismantled 45 medium-range rocket launch platforms, some of them prepared for launching.
