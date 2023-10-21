US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21 | 12:02
High views
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
2min
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, chose to focus his attention on the northern border, specifically near the Chebaa Farms, to increase his warnings against Hezbollah.

This comes after disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the timing of a potential war with Lebanon.

Gallant regarded the recent escalation in rocket launches by Hezbollah, particularly anti-tank missiles, as an announcement of the party's readiness for war.

He sought to garner support from the military on the northern front, emphasizing that Israel is facing a war that had been imposed on it. He called for complete defensive and offensive preparedness to confront the enemy on the battlefield.

Gallant's border visit and confrontational rhetoric contrast with recent American efforts to prevent further divisions between him and Netanyahu over the northern front. American officials, whose identities remain undisclosed by Israel, cautioned against any reckless moves by Israel that could lead to a war with Lebanon, potentially serving as the spark for a regional war.

On the southern front, the Israeli military continues to wait for orders to commence ground operations. There are concerns about the extensive tunnel network in Gaza, and Israeli officials have admitted to intelligence weaknesses.

These factors foreshadow a protracted and challenging war, not only in Gaza but one that could also have severe consequences for the Israeli military and Israel.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Notice

Israel

Provoking

Lebanon

Regional

War

