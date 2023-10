This first convoy must not be the last. pic.twitter.com/ZihfgQuMzF — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) October 21, 2023

The joy of success in delivering aid to the people of Gaza, even if it is only a partial delivery through the Rafah Crossing, is delightful.From the Palestinian side to the Egyptian side of the crossing, empty Palestinian trucks headed to transport the Egyptian trucks' cargo, which included food assistance, water, and medicine. It is important to note that the Israelis prohibit the entry of fuel.UNRWA, alongside the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Red Crescent, oversees the distribution of the aid and its transfer to the southern part of the Gaza Strip.The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, commented on the operation, saying that this is the first convoy and must not be the last.As soon as the 20 trucks completed their passage, the crossing was closed again, with around 200 trucks waiting on the Egyptian side for the green light.The World Health Organization (WHO) stressed that these supplies are far from meeting the area's needs.The Rafah Crossing was only opened for aid entry, while dozens of individuals with dual nationalities are waiting on the Gaza side to cross into Egypt.From 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Saturday, the Rafah Crossing opened, allowing the entry of the much-needed aid.However, this brief respite is followed by a significant Israeli siege, leaving the question of when the crossing will open again unanswered.