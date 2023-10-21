Israeli preparations and responses: Hezbollah's border operations impact amid escalations

The war in Lebanon, ongoing since October 7, is intensifying along the frontlines of the border region, which has evolved into a contact line extending deep into both Lebanese and Israeli territories, covering a distance of two to five kilometers on either side.



Hezbollah has recorded the following military actions:



Israeli casualties: Many Israeli soldiers have been killed and wounded, surpassing the total casualties in clashes with Hezbollah since the conclusion of the July 2006 war. While the Israeli army has not officially disclosed the number of casualties, Israeli media statistics indicate six fatalities.



Attack on Israeli border sites: Hezbollah has launched attacks on over 20 central Israeli border locations.



Disruption of Israeli surveillance: Hezbollah has targeted a crucial part of Israel's surveillance and technical intelligence capabilities along the northern border, primarily the Jall el Aalam facility in the western sector. This facility's reach extends to Alexandria in Egypt and Tartus and Latakia in Syria. Consequently, Israelis have intensified the use of reconnaissance aircraft.



Iron Dome weakened: Approximately a quarter of the Israeli Iron Dome's capability to intercept rockets and drones has been stationed near the Lebanese border.



Israeli military mobilization: Israel has been on high alert along the entire border with Lebanon. The Northern Brigade, initially deployed in northern Israel, has redirected its forces to the occupied Chebaa Farms since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood, bringing in three military divisions. The exact number of Israeli troops deployed in the north has not been officially disclosed due to military secrecy, but it is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.



Evacuation of border settlements: The Israeli military has evacuated 28 border settlements with an estimated population of around 10,000 settlers. Over 300 soldiers belonging to the three divisions brought into the north have been deployed in each settlement, bringing the total military presence in these settlements to over 8,000 soldiers. The evacuation operation has expanded to include the Qiryat Shemona settlement, located approximately 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border.



Hezbollah's martyrs: In response, Hezbollah has also suffered casualties, with 13 martyrs. Hezbollah considers the ongoing confrontations a full-scale war and a war of attrition against the Israeli occupation. The numbers of Hezbollah fighters in the area and the location of their deployments are kept secret, leaving Israelis in a state of uncertainty.



Civilian impact: Residents of border villages subject to Israeli attacks have been forced to evacuate, with casualties and injuries reported in some areas. School activities have come to a halt, and the daily lives of these residents, particularly in their agricultural fields, have become precarious.