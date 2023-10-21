News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli preparations and responses: Hezbollah's border operations impact amid escalations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli preparations and responses: Hezbollah's border operations impact amid escalations
The war in Lebanon, ongoing since October 7, is intensifying along the frontlines of the border region, which has evolved into a contact line extending deep into both Lebanese and Israeli territories, covering a distance of two to five kilometers on either side.
Hezbollah has recorded the following military actions:
Israeli casualties: Many Israeli soldiers have been killed and wounded, surpassing the total casualties in clashes with Hezbollah since the conclusion of the July 2006 war. While the Israeli army has not officially disclosed the number of casualties, Israeli media statistics indicate six fatalities.
Attack on Israeli border sites: Hezbollah has launched attacks on over 20 central Israeli border locations.
Disruption of Israeli surveillance: Hezbollah has targeted a crucial part of Israel's surveillance and technical intelligence capabilities along the northern border, primarily the Jall el Aalam facility in the western sector. This facility's reach extends to Alexandria in Egypt and Tartus and Latakia in Syria. Consequently, Israelis have intensified the use of reconnaissance aircraft.
Iron Dome weakened: Approximately a quarter of the Israeli Iron Dome's capability to intercept rockets and drones has been stationed near the Lebanese border.
Israeli military mobilization: Israel has been on high alert along the entire border with Lebanon. The Northern Brigade, initially deployed in northern Israel, has redirected its forces to the occupied Chebaa Farms since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood, bringing in three military divisions. The exact number of Israeli troops deployed in the north has not been officially disclosed due to military secrecy, but it is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
Evacuation of border settlements: The Israeli military has evacuated 28 border settlements with an estimated population of around 10,000 settlers. Over 300 soldiers belonging to the three divisions brought into the north have been deployed in each settlement, bringing the total military presence in these settlements to over 8,000 soldiers. The evacuation operation has expanded to include the Qiryat Shemona settlement, located approximately 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border.
Hezbollah's martyrs: In response, Hezbollah has also suffered casualties, with 13 martyrs. Hezbollah considers the ongoing confrontations a full-scale war and a war of attrition against the Israeli occupation. The numbers of Hezbollah fighters in the area and the location of their deployments are kept secret, leaving Israelis in a state of uncertainty.
Civilian impact: Residents of border villages subject to Israeli attacks have been forced to evacuate, with casualties and injuries reported in some areas. School activities have come to a halt, and the daily lives of these residents, particularly in their agricultural fields, have become precarious.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israeli
Preparations
Responses
Hezbollah
Border
Operations
Impact
Escalations
Next
Hamas, America, and the Qatari mediator: The complex path to hostage and aid release
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Israeli Army: Israeli Air Force plane targets three Hezbollah members on Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Israeli Army: Israeli Air Force plane targets three Hezbollah members on Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Rafah Crossing opened: Aid reaches Gaza partially eases humanitarian needs
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Rafah Crossing opened: Aid reaches Gaza partially eases humanitarian needs
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights
News Bulletin Reports
11:58
War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
Press Highlights
00:23
Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?
2
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
4
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
Press Highlights
01:11
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
5
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases
7
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More