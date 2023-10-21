Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response

2023-10-21 | 12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
2min
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response

In 2023, Lebanon faces a starkly different reality from the days of the July 2006 war.

The economic collapse has had a detrimental impact on hospital operations, further exacerbating the strain on the healthcare sector. The Health Ministry has been working diligently since the outbreak of the Gaza war to bridge gaps and formulate a response plan in case of aggression against Lebanon.

The country boasts a total of 160 hospitals, which can be classified into two categories:

-         130 private hospitals

-         30 out of 34 government hospitals remain operational, with the bulk of reliance placed on university hospitals during emergencies.

The Ministry's response plan divides the regions into three categories based on their level of risk:

-         High-risk areas: Southern Lebanon, northern Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

-         Moderate-risk areas: Administrative Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and northern Metn.

-         Low-risk areas: The North.

This plan encompasses details such as the number of hospitals in each region and their capacity to respond to emergencies, including factors like available beds, medicine and medical supplies, medical staff, and the readiness of emergency rooms.

In coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense, the Health Ministry is working on data collection regarding emergency response and relief teams to address the gaps in its resources—an ongoing task.

Lebanon in 2023 is vastly different from Lebanon in 2006.

While the response plan aims to assess the needs of hospitals and the medical sector, a crucial question remains: Where will the funding come from?

