The Israeli army continues to supply the southern region with more military equipment and points the barrels of its armored vehicles toward Gaza, awaiting Israeli orders to launch a ground operation there.



But its military focus remains on Lebanon amid escalating tensions that have put all towns and settlements in the north under the threat of Hezbollah's missiles and drones.



Israel has continued to evacuate settlements near Lebanon, adding 14 new settlements to the 28 evacuated last week, all within five kilometers of the border. Like Gaza, the Israeli-Lebanese border has become a top priority for Tel Aviv.



An important meeting took place with the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, who rarely appeared since October 7, with Israeli soldiers at their bases on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts.



Furthermore, he threatened to dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities on the northern borders and attempted to boost the army's morale in preparation for a ground operation in Gaza.



The ground operation has once again been postponed due to operational reasons and US pressure, in addition to the anticipated risks for the army if it enters the Gaza Strip, given the expected ambushes.



However, the postponement of the ground operation did not prevent the Israeli Defense Minister from revealing three stages for it.



The first stage aims to eliminate Hamas and its military infrastructure, while the second stage will continue for a more extended period, during which internal matters in Gaza will be organized, leading to establishing a new security system.



Between the fronts of Lebanon on the one hand and Gaza on the other, a new warning has emerged about the danger of opening up a third battlefield in the West Bank, following the shelling of the Jenin camp and intensified military operations inside West Bank towns.



With three potential fronts opening against Israel, a security report talks about the lack of readiness of the Israeli army to engage in a ground operation on its own.



So, how will the army fare when faced with at least three fronts?