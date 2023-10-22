Israel evacuates 14 North settlements near Lebanon border

After Israel evacuated 28 settlements along the border with Lebanon earlier this week, all of which were within a 2-kilometer range from the border, and after also evacuating the Kiryat Shmona settlement on Friday, which had over 20,000 residents, a new decision has been issued to evacuate 14 other northern settlements.Some of these settlements fall within a 5-kilometer range.However, the reason behind this decision is that they are situated in areas facing the front lines where daily clashes are occurring.The settlements include Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She’ra Yashuv, and Hagoshrim, all close to Al-Ghajar town and the Shebaa Farms. This area is one of the axes witnessing daily confrontations.In addition to these, the following settlements are also being evacuated:- Matzuva, behind Hanita barracks, facing Alma Al-Shsab- Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, facing Dhayra- Even Menachem, behind Zerit barracks, facing Marwahin- The settlements of Sasa and Tziv’on, behind Dovev barracks, facing Yaroun town- The settlement of Ramot Naftali, facing the town of BlidaAll these areas are witnessing daily clashes.Lastly, Liman on the coast because it is exposed to missile attacks from the Qlaileh Valley.