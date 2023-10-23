Healthcare Preparedness in Lebanon: Navigating the Challenges of War, Siege, and Medicinal Supply

In times of war and siege, the danger of death arises from direct war-related risks and the unavailability of medicines and treatments.



If Lebanon were to enter a state of war, does it have a sufficient stock of medicines?



It's essential to know that half of Lebanon's pharmaceutical market consumption relies on locally manufactured drugs, especially over-the-counter (OTC) medications that do not require a prescription and resistant and chronic medications.



A small portion includes cancer drugs and kidney dialysis materials. The remaining half is imported from abroad.

Regarding imported medicines, according to the statistics of the Syndicate of Importers (Pharmaceutical Importers and Warehouses Syndicate), there is no problem in the anticipated period because:



- There is enough stock for two to four months for OTC medications, resistant and chronic medications, and hospital-administered drugs for pain relief and surgeries.



- As for cancer drugs and kidney dialysis materials, the stock is sufficient for a month and a half at most. Therefore, the syndicate is in contact with foreign manufacturers to reinforce this stock as soon as possible.



- In the case of an intensified siege, the Importers Syndicate's plan is to consolidate shipments through by grouping, ensuring the shipment through air corridors via the UAE or by sea from Cyprus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the government, and international organizations.



However, the question remains: From where will Lebanon secure the dollars to import medicines and raw materials amidst the current economic situation?



According to sources from Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, the central bank estimates it can secure around $270 million monthly from the market without affecting reserves and destabilizing the exchange rate.



This amount allows the government to manage according to its priorities, even during a siege.



However, all these measures may prove ineffective if citizens hoard medicines and traders exploit the situation, as witnessed during the initial stages of the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.