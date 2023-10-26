News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy
Everything indicates that the Israeli economy, the third-largest in the region after Saudi Arabia and Turkey, is rapidly turning into a wartime economy.
In the latest updates:
Each day of the war costs Israel directly $246 million, according to the Israeli Ministry of Finance, covering the expenses of the war, compensation for damages, and the decline in state revenues, which has led to the Israeli Finance Minister announcing the need to adjust the budget for the coming year.
According to Bloomberg, the Israeli currency is now among the worst performers globally.
Furthermore, Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook for Israel's economy to negative, while Fitch and Moody's have put Israel under surveillance for possible downgrades. This is an unprecedented event in the country's history.
Additionally, more than 300,000 reserve soldiers have been called up, representing around 10 to 15% of the workforce. Many of these are young people working in the technology sector, which is considered the economy's engine.
However, according to the Israeli Central Bank, most markets and malls have turned into ghost towns, and consumption has significantly declined.
In addition, this deterioration comes at a time when Israel's economy was already struggling due to massive protests against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, leading to capital outflows, according to analysts.
According to analysts, the results of the October 7th war are expected to have serious repercussions, including decreased investments, loss of confidence, and damage to the country's reputation.
Therefore, this will push the economy into an uncertain future.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Israeli
Economy
Finance
Market
Crisis
War
Next
Turkey-Israel relations: Navigating turbulent waters from Mavi Marmara to the present
Enhancing US military capabilities in Middle East: The THAAD system
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:45
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
10:45
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:47
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle East News
04:47
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Shortages and inadequate shelters in Israeli towns: A looming crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Shortages and inadequate shelters in Israeli towns: A looming crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources
0
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
2023-08-27
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
07:06
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
2
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Press Highlights
00:35
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
3
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
01:29
Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Lebanon News
10:40
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
5
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
Middle East News
13:44
Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight
6
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices see a slight drop
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
8
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Middle East News
00:49
Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More