Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26 | 08:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy

Everything indicates that the Israeli economy, the third-largest in the region after Saudi Arabia and Turkey, is rapidly turning into a wartime economy.

In the latest updates:

Each day of the war costs Israel directly $246 million, according to the Israeli Ministry of Finance, covering the expenses of the war, compensation for damages, and the decline in state revenues, which has led to the Israeli Finance Minister announcing the need to adjust the budget for the coming year.

According to Bloomberg, the Israeli currency is now among the worst performers globally.

Furthermore, Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook for Israel's economy to negative, while Fitch and Moody's have put Israel under surveillance for possible downgrades. This is an unprecedented event in the country's history.

Additionally, more than 300,000 reserve soldiers have been called up, representing around 10 to 15% of the workforce. Many of these are young people working in the technology sector, which is considered the economy's engine.

However, according to the Israeli Central Bank, most markets and malls have turned into ghost towns, and consumption has significantly declined.

In addition, this deterioration comes at a time when Israel's economy was already struggling due to massive protests against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, leading to capital outflows, according to analysts.

According to analysts, the results of the October 7th war are expected to have serious repercussions, including decreased investments, loss of confidence, and damage to the country's reputation.

Therefore, this will push the economy into an uncertain future.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Israeli

Economy

Finance

Market

Crisis

War

LBCI Next
Turkey-Israel relations: Navigating turbulent waters from Mavi Marmara to the present
Enhancing US military capabilities in Middle East: The THAAD system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25

Shortages and inadequate shelters in Israeli towns: A looming crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-27

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Middle East News
00:49

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More