After hours of uninterrupted live coverage, the voice of the journalist Wael Dahdouh on Al Jazeera suddenly faded away.



From his voice, the word "hold" was understood as if he had handed over the "voice weapon" he was carrying while he was talking to his daughter.



About an hour later, the news was announced. The news brought tears to Wael and, along with him, to his colleagues and the world.



In a moment, the one who was conveying Gaza's pain lost his wife, son, daughter, and little grandson.



At the moment of receiving the news, Wael was in Yarmouk, which is about 20 minutes away from the Nuseirat refugee camp. A camp his family sought refuge in after the Israeli forces ordered Gazans to head south.



Wael, who had long suffered from the occupation, starting with his arrest in 1988 for participating in the first Palestinian uprising and then when he was prevented from traveling abroad to pursue his dream of studying medicine, faced a blow from the occupation that surpassed all that came before.



However, he remained steadfast with one statement: the Israeli occupation army will be defeated.



The image of this happy family, documented for years, shattered with a pain that will never fade.



After the Israeli army admitted to carrying out an airstrike that resulted in deaths in the Dahdouh family, there remains an unanswered question: Was the targeting directly aimed at the Dahdouh family as part of a series of targeting the Al Jazeera crew? Or was it part of the Israeli crimes against civilians?



Up to this moment, it is known that the building where Wael's family sought refuge housed more than 100 people, including many of the extended Dahdouh family.