'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem&#39;: Hezbollah&#39;s message amidst intense confrontations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations

Seventeen days after the "Al-Aqsa Flood" and confrontations in the south, the Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, appeared with a handwritten letter in which he requested the naming of the martyrs who fell on the Palestinian border line since October 7th as "Martyrs on the Road to Jerusalem," as the battle for him is always directed towards Jerusalem.

What Nasrallah wrote carries a lot of emotional and conscientious sentiments towards the martyrs, and the ongoing clashes at the southern borders, named the "Battle of the Road to Jerusalem," contain more than one message.

The first message is to the Israelis, stating that the party is ready and prepared to continue the fight. 

As for the message to the Palestinians, it is that the party stands by their side and "offers" martyrs on the road to Jerusalem. This message alone answers all those who question what Hezbollah provides in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

This message is not the first one written by Sayyed Nasrallah to his audience and the party members. 

In the July 2006 war, after receiving a greeting from a group of resistance members who were besieged in Aita Al Shaab, Nasrallah responded with a handwritten letter, which the late Ghassan Matar turned into a poem titled "I Received Your Letter," which was sung by Julia Boutros with the title "Ahibaii" (My Beloved Ones).

The "Al-Aqsa Flood" and the "Road to Jerusalem" are two names for one battle and two messages: Hamas' message in defense of Al-Aqsa and Hezbollah's message in defense of Jerusalem, a city that embraces all religions.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Jerusalem

Hezbollah

Al-Aqsa Flood

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Martyrs

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israeli economy in crisis: Rapid shift to a wartime economy
Enhancing US military capabilities in Middle East: The THAAD system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

LBCI's sources: There are no Hezbollah martyrs in today's Israeli bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Hamas reiterates justification for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in defense of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Hamas calls on the world to act immediately to stop Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades announces the bombing of occupied Jerusalem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-26

Incendiary phosphorus shells ignite fire between Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Israeli army reports killing a Hamas commander in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-17

Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Middle East News
00:49

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More