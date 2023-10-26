News
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
Seventeen days after the "Al-Aqsa Flood" and confrontations in the south, the Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, appeared with a handwritten letter in which he requested the naming of the martyrs who fell on the Palestinian border line since October 7th as "Martyrs on the Road to Jerusalem," as the battle for him is always directed towards Jerusalem.
What Nasrallah wrote carries a lot of emotional and conscientious sentiments towards the martyrs, and the ongoing clashes at the southern borders, named the "Battle of the Road to Jerusalem," contain more than one message.
The first message is to the Israelis, stating that the party is ready and prepared to continue the fight.
As for the message to the Palestinians, it is that the party stands by their side and "offers" martyrs on the road to Jerusalem. This message alone answers all those who question what Hezbollah provides in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.
This message is not the first one written by Sayyed Nasrallah to his audience and the party members.
In the July 2006 war, after receiving a greeting from a group of resistance members who were besieged in Aita Al Shaab, Nasrallah responded with a handwritten letter, which the late Ghassan Matar turned into a poem titled "I Received Your Letter," which was sung by Julia Boutros with the title "Ahibaii" (My Beloved Ones).
The "Al-Aqsa Flood" and the "Road to Jerusalem" are two names for one battle and two messages: Hamas' message in defense of Al-Aqsa and Hezbollah's message in defense of Jerusalem, a city that embraces all religions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Jerusalem
Hezbollah
Al-Aqsa Flood
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Martyrs
Hamas
