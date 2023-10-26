News
Turkey-Israel relations: Navigating turbulent waters from Mavi Marmara to the present
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26 | 09:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey-Israel relations: Navigating turbulent waters from Mavi Marmara to the present
Erdogan called in 2010 to sail toward Gaza and break the Israeli-imposed blockade and was joined by approximately 700 human rights and political activists from thirty-seven countries around the world.
The ships set sail, carrying aid. But Israel intercepted them at sea and attacked the "Mavi Marmara" ship with live ammunition, killing ten Turks and injuring around fifty people.
However, Ankara recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv and demanded an immediate apology from Israel, but Israel took no action, leading Turkey to reduce its diplomatic representation from an ambassador to a chargé d'affaires.
Consequently, relations remained frosty between the two countries until 2021, when Turkey adopted a "zero-problems" policy and prioritized its economic interests, including trade with Israel and the transfer of Israeli gas to Europe.
This Turkish policy was translated in 2022 with the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between both countries at the embassy level.
However, amid the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, Erdogan has launched a fierce verbal attack on Israel again.
He said, "Israel must seek peace with its neighbors in the region because it will need Turkey's mercy."
So, what comes after this statement? What will Erdogan announce before the members of the Development and Freedom Party on Saturday? Will the image of the Mavi Marmara return? Will Erdogan break the Israeli blockade once again?
