Strategic Maneuvers: Russia's Role in Mediating the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 08:12
Strategic Maneuvers: Russia's Role in Mediating the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

A high-level delegation from Hamas, led by the political bureau member Moussa Abou Marzouk, was invited to meet with Russian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, whose country supports the rights of the Palestinian people.

This marks the first visit by Washington's adversaries to Moscow since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli war. 

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the declared reason for this visit is negotiations between the two parties to release foreign detainees and evacuate Russians from the Gaza Strip. 

Behind the scenes, there is talk of relocating the political bureau of Hamas from Doha to Moscow following a Qatari-Russian agreement due to US pressure. 

This visit to Russia comes shortly after a Russian delegation visited Qatar and met with Hamas leaders there. 

The visit constitutes a new chapter in the series of meetings between the Russian side and Hamas. 

However, this Russian-Hamas rapprochement has long been a source of concern for Israel, which has demanded that Russia immediately expel representatives of Hamas from Moscow.

As for the United States, it has also condemned the support for Hamas. 

Can Russia play a key role in the region through the prisoners' file and containing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, given that each party to the conflict has its conditions? 

Hamas conditions a ceasefire for the release of prisoners, while Israel is considering allowing fuel into Gaza in exchange for releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip. 
 

News Bulletin Reports

Moscow

Russia

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hamas

