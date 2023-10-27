Eighteen days into the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in the south, the intensity of operations remains relatively limited.



However, despite this field reality, the number of martyrs mourned by Hezbollah has reached 45 as of October 26, raising several questions.



On the ground, Hezbollah faces significant challenges. The fighting along a 107-kilometer front is difficult and inevitably leads to casualties.



Hezbollah fighters launched Kornet missiles from positions no more than two kilometers from Israeli borders. They were exposed to 85 strikes, targeting 37 to 38 Israeli locations, disabling over a third of their technical surveillance equipment.



Another challenge is that 70% of Hezbollah's martyrs were killed in Israeli drone strikes.



Reconnaissance aircraft continuously patrol the skies over the south for hours, monitoring the movement of Hezbollah elements, aiming to target them during or after missile launches.



The ongoing aerial targeting of resistance members is a reality that Hezbollah takes seriously, recognizing Israel's air superiority.



At the same time, Hezbollah will not fully reveal its capabilities and tactics from the outset of the battle, echoing Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's statement in 2021: "We will confront Israeli drones in Lebanon's sky, and we will work on bringing them down."