Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
2023-10-27 | 11:23
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
In a recent announcement, Israeli forces conducted a lengthy incursion into Gaza on Friday night in a joint operation between the military and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
This move has raised expectations of replacing the previously declared ground operation plan with multifaceted and targeted strategies involving units carrying out intermittent operations within a short period, penetrating the Gaza Strip to achieve specific objectives in the ongoing war.
In one such operation on Friday night, the Israeli military claimed to have targeted and struck 250 Hamas objectives. They also announced the assassination of Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade within the Hamas movement.
Additionally, they promoted images purportedly showing tunnel demolition within the Gaza Strip. In another instance, the Israeli military claimed to have cleared Hamas members from Shejaiya in the Gaza Strip, stating they had also destroyed anti-tank missile launchers.
A spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that while the military demobilized troops at the Gaza border, hundreds of reserve soldiers were called in after the decision to abstain from a deep and challenging ground operation.
Special units have begun training for new missions focusing on border crossings toward defensive positions, reconnaissance operations, and attempts to assess Hamas' capabilities. Among these capabilities, a specific focus has been on their drone technology.
Former officials within the Shin Bet have indicated that the Israeli public's demand to refrain from implementing a ground operation has risen to 49%, while 29% still support the idea. Additionally, 22% have not declared a clear stance on the matter, highlighting a shift in prioritizing the issue of hostages over military operations.
Notably, several right-wing members of the Knesset have expressed their support for an immediate hostage exchange deal. Such a deal would guarantee the return of Israeli citizens and the release of Palestinian hostages demanded by Hamas.
However, Hamas' announcement on Friday that they do not possess information on the whereabouts of all Israeli hostages in Gaza has further complicated the exchange negotiations.
Meanwhile, the families of the hostages have reached out to European countries, seeking international intervention to secure their release.
