Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27 | 12:48
High views



US President Joe Biden: "My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they oppose these troops, we will respond. And he must be ready."

This direct US warning to Iran about targeting US interests in the Middle East was brushed aside. 

Just one day after Biden's statement, on Thursday night, a US base in Al-Tanf, Syria, faced an attack for the second time in two days. 

Another US base in western Iraq was also targeted. This brings the total number of attacks by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq to 16 since the beginning of the "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

The US response to Thursday's attack was different this time. Two US F-16 fighter jets targeted, on Thursday night-Friday, two ammunition and weapon storage facilities near the town of Al-Bukamal in eastern Syria. 

These facilities were reportedly used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and "affiliated groups," according to the US Secretary of Defense. The launch site of the fighter jets was not disclosed.

The precision munitions used to target the facilities, according to the Pentagon, will impact the ability of the Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated groups to continue attacking US forces.

The US administration, which announced the news, clarified that the operation was carried out without coordination with the Israelis and is separate from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

They added that Washington has no intention or desire to engage in further hostile actions, but Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable.

This striking US stance was preceded by an Iranian position from the Security Council in New York on Thursday. Are we now awaiting a response to the response?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

US

Confrontation

Biden

Troops

