Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
For the fifth consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its limited ground invasion into the Gaza Strip as part of a new strategy, focusing on a series of non-comprehensive but ongoing operations.
However, the Friday evening offensive marked the most extensive operation so far.
Hundreds of military vehicles and armored units were involved, with the operation spanning three primary axes: the Bureij axis, the Beit Lahia axis, and the Beit Hanoun axis.
The Bureij axis witnessed the most intense clashes involving air and naval forces. During this phase, the Israeli army was forced to carry out landing operations to support its ground forces.
While Israel imposed a media blackout on the battle's details, Hamas reported the destruction of several armored vehicles and the killing of an Israeli soldier.
In the Beit Lahia axis in northern Gaza, the confrontations were no less intense, as was the case on the third axis, the eastern Beit Hanoun axis in the northern part of the territory. There, the Israeli military advanced from 300 to 500 meters.
According to Palestinian resistance sources, Israeli forces retreated after fierce clashes.
The Israeli army's largest incursion to date has raised tension within Israel.
Families of Hamas prisoners launched widespread protests after the Cabinet rejected meetings with their representatives, who held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responsible for the fate of their hostages.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged regarding Israel's rejection of a proposed deal with Hamas. Under the proposed deal, Israel would release all young Palestinian prisoners and female detainees in exchange for the release of 100 non-military Israeli hostages.
Moreover, multiple Israeli officials have called for the release of all Palestinian hostages in exchange for the return of all Israeli captives, but these proposals have faced strong opposition.
As the Israeli army seeks to locate the hiding places of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip and work towards a significant operation to retrieve them, the Israeli Cabinet continues to explore avenues to sustain the ongoing operations as part of a broader plan for Gaza, expected to extend for months or even a year.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Related Articles
Middle East News
Middle East News
2023-10-27
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-24
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
News Bulletin Reports
14:26
Middle East News
14:03
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Breaking Headlines
01:00
Press Highlights
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
01:00
Press Highlights
03:16
World News
11:16
Lebanon News
01:56
Press Highlights
04:16
Middle East News
08:25
Middle East News
11:20
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Middle East News
