UN General Assembly: Humanitarian ceasefire resolution for Gaza

Four failed attempts by the United Nations Security Council to reach a consensus on a ceasefire in Gaza were seen.



However, Jordan, backed by Arab nations, succeeded in passing a non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly.



The resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians. It also underlines that a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian war can only be achieved through peaceful means based on the two-state solution.



Jordan presented the resolution on behalf of the Arab Group, comprising 22 countries. The vote in favor included Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Morocco, Lebanon, and Libya.



Iraq and Tunisia abstained, with Iraq justifying its abstention due to its non-recognition of the two-state solution. Tunisia considered that the situation in Gaza requires a higher ceiling that was not reached in the resolution.



Fourteen countries, including Israel and the United States, voted against the resolution. Among European nations, Belgium and France voted in favor, while Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom abstained.



The adoption of this resolution by the General Assembly demonstrates success in unifying the Arab stance and highlighting a clear global consensus against the continued aggression in Gaza, circumventing the use of the veto power that has hindered similar resolutions in the UN Security Council.