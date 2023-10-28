News
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
2023-10-28 | 11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
On the twenty-first day of the Palestinian-Israeli war, Israel has effectively isolated Gaza from the world, cutting off all forms of communication, including landlines, mobile networks, and the internet.
The Israeli army targeted and disrupted communication lines, severing the entire fiber-optic infrastructure that powers the internet.
This disconnection was followed by a series of heavy bombardments described as the most intense since the beginning of the war.
Throughout the war, the Israeli military has used air, land, and sea forces to target Gaza, resulting in the complete destruction of hundreds of buildings, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.
Therefore, Gaza's civilians have been cut off from each other and the outside world.
Operations rooms of emergency, rescue, and relief teams lost contact with their crews, rendering them incapacitated. International human rights organizations have raised concerns that Israel's move may provide a cover for potential war crimes against isolated civilians.
Hours after Israel isolated Gaza, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, decided to support internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza with Starlink technology, which is a satellite-based technology that can provide internet access.
However, Musk's decision faces challenges in delivering internet access quickly to Gaza. Starlink technology requires ground-based receiver equipment unavailable in Gaza, and the satellite-transmitting equipment is located in the central company's facilities.
In summary, the voices of Gaza will not be silenced, even in the face of this communication outage.
