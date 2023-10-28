News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28 | 11:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
A foreign object fell in the Nuweiba region of South Sinai. What happened?
Egypt, through its military spokesperson, has revealed that two crewless aircraft were headed from the southern Red Sea towards the north, although their final destination remains undetermined.
Both drones were targeted, and it remains unclear by whom, resulting in debris falling in an uninhabited area near Nuweiba and another section landing in Taba.
In response, Israel has pointed the finger at Houthi rebels, accusing them of launching missiles and drones aimed at Israeli targets.
However, several pieces of evidence support the claim that the source of these drones and missiles can be traced back to Houthi rebels in Yemen, as Israel alleges:
First, a member of the Iran-backed Houthi political bureau made a post on "X," which contained the single word "Eilat." This reference is significant, as Eilat is a city situated in southern Israel, approximately 12 kilometers from the location where debris fell in Taba and about 85 kilometers from where the other debris landed in Nuweiba.
Eilat is strategically important, overlooking the Red Sea and housing vital facilities, including the Eilat Port and an Israeli military base. It is worth noting that the city has harbored a significant number of Israeli refugees since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
Second, the distance covered by the missiles and drones, if launched from the far north of Yemen to reach Eilat, amounts to roughly 2,000 kilometers. Notably, the Houthi group possesses missiles and drones with a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, such as the Quds and Shahed 136 missiles.
Who intercepted these drones and missiles before they reached their final target?
According to some observers, given that a US destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down missiles and uncrewed aircraft launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen just last week, it is plausible that this vessel may have also intercepted the drones and missiles, which resulted in debris falling in Egypt.
However, the United States has not confirmed this theory.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Mysterious
Drones
Missiles
Incidents
Israel
Egypt
Yemen
Next
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Israel's comments on the launching of missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Israel's comments on the launching of missiles and drones from Yemen
0
World News
2023-10-19
Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel
World News
2023-10-19
Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded
Middle East News
2023-10-27
Rocket falling in Egyptian city on border with Israel leaves 6 people wounded
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
An Israeli drone fired two missiles in the Shanouh area outside Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
An Israeli drone fired two missiles in the Shanouh area outside Kfarchouba
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
UN General Assembly: Humanitarian ceasefire resolution for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
UN General Assembly: Humanitarian ceasefire resolution for Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
0
Middle East News
14:03
Israeli Prime Minister vows to explore "all options" to secure hostages' release
Middle East News
14:03
Israeli Prime Minister vows to explore "all options" to secure hostages' release
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
01:00
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
2
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
3
World News
03:16
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
World News
03:16
U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”
4
Press Highlights
01:56
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
Press Highlights
01:56
US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions
5
Middle East News
04:16
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
Middle East News
04:16
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
6
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
8
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More