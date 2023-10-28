Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28 | 11:20
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
3min
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

A foreign object fell in the Nuweiba region of South Sinai. What happened?

Egypt, through its military spokesperson, has revealed that two crewless aircraft were headed from the southern Red Sea towards the north, although their final destination remains undetermined.

Both drones were targeted, and it remains unclear by whom, resulting in debris falling in an uninhabited area near Nuweiba and another section landing in Taba.

In response, Israel has pointed the finger at Houthi rebels, accusing them of launching missiles and drones aimed at Israeli targets.

However, several pieces of evidence support the claim that the source of these drones and missiles can be traced back to Houthi rebels in Yemen, as Israel alleges:

First, a member of the Iran-backed Houthi political bureau made a post on "X," which contained the single word "Eilat." This reference is significant, as Eilat is a city situated in southern Israel, approximately 12 kilometers from the location where debris fell in Taba and about 85 kilometers from where the other debris landed in Nuweiba.

Eilat is strategically important, overlooking the Red Sea and housing vital facilities, including the Eilat Port and an Israeli military base. It is worth noting that the city has harbored a significant number of Israeli refugees since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

Second, the distance covered by the missiles and drones, if launched from the far north of Yemen to reach Eilat, amounts to roughly 2,000 kilometers. Notably, the Houthi group possesses missiles and drones with a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, such as the Quds and Shahed 136 missiles.

Who intercepted these drones and missiles before they reached their final target?

According to some observers, given that a US destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down missiles and uncrewed aircraft launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen just last week, it is plausible that this vessel may have also intercepted the drones and missiles, which resulted in debris falling in Egypt.

However, the United States has not confirmed this theory.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Mysterious

Drones

Missiles

Incidents

Israel

Egypt

Yemen

