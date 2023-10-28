The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

In recent weeks, Hamas has made it abundantly clear that the release of Palestinian hostages held in Israeli detention takes precedence over other demands within Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

As the operation gained momentum, the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails swelled from around 4,700 in early October to well over 6,100 currently, with approximately 1,400 new arrests since the operation's inception.

For Palestinians, the issue of imprisonment is deeply ingrained in their history. Among those incarcerated for an extended period is Nael Barghouti, who has been imprisoned for a staggering 43 years, making him the longest-serving Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody. Close behind him are 23 prisoners whose sentences date back to before the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

Moreover, 557 of the prisoners are serving life sentences, with prominent figures like Hamas leader Abdallah Barghouti, who holds 67 life sentences for his involvement in seven attacks that resulted in the deaths of 67 Israelis.

Israeli prisons have housed personalities who have left their mark on both politics and the military. Notably, Marwan Barghouti, a significant Palestinian political figure and Fatah leader in the West Bank has been serving a life sentence since 2002. Despite several attempts, efforts to secure his release or exchange have faltered.

Among the detainees is Ahmad Sa'adat, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who has been imprisoned since 2006.

Throughout the years of occupation, Israelis have made no distinction in imprisoning Palestinians based on their age or gender. Currently, there are 50 women and one hundred and 60 children under the age of 18 behind bars.

Prisoners in Israeli custody have endured torture, and 238 inmates have lost their lives since 1967.

Today, for the first time, Palestinian hostages feel a sense of impending release.

According to Hamas, 250 hostages were taken inside the Gaza Strip on the first day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and they now represent a pivotal card in the ongoing war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

History

Hostages

Light

Palestinian

Prisoners

Israeli

Prisons

Hostages

LBCI Next
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
Iran-US confrontation: Rising strain in the Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:03

Israeli Prime Minister vows to explore "all options" to secure hostages' release

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

Israeli army: Majority of hostages in Gaza are 'alive'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Starlink solution: Will Elon Musk be able to reconnect isolated Gaza?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

UN General Assembly: Humanitarian ceasefire resolution for Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism

LBCI
Middle East News
14:03

Israeli Prime Minister vows to explore "all options" to secure hostages' release

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15

Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:16

U.S. Urges Immediate Departure of its Citizens from Lebanon Amid “Unpredictable Security Situation”

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

US Sends Clear Message to Hezbollah and Iran Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:16

Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More