The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

In recent weeks, Hamas has made it abundantly clear that the release of Palestinian hostages held in Israeli detention takes precedence over other demands within Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.



As the operation gained momentum, the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails swelled from around 4,700 in early October to well over 6,100 currently, with approximately 1,400 new arrests since the operation's inception.



For Palestinians, the issue of imprisonment is deeply ingrained in their history. Among those incarcerated for an extended period is Nael Barghouti, who has been imprisoned for a staggering 43 years, making him the longest-serving Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody. Close behind him are 23 prisoners whose sentences date back to before the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.



Moreover, 557 of the prisoners are serving life sentences, with prominent figures like Hamas leader Abdallah Barghouti, who holds 67 life sentences for his involvement in seven attacks that resulted in the deaths of 67 Israelis.



Israeli prisons have housed personalities who have left their mark on both politics and the military. Notably, Marwan Barghouti, a significant Palestinian political figure and Fatah leader in the West Bank has been serving a life sentence since 2002. Despite several attempts, efforts to secure his release or exchange have faltered.



Among the detainees is Ahmad Sa'adat, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who has been imprisoned since 2006.



Throughout the years of occupation, Israelis have made no distinction in imprisoning Palestinians based on their age or gender. Currently, there are 50 women and one hundred and 60 children under the age of 18 behind bars.



Prisoners in Israeli custody have endured torture, and 238 inmates have lost their lives since 1967.



Today, for the first time, Palestinian hostages feel a sense of impending release.



According to Hamas, 250 hostages were taken inside the Gaza Strip on the first day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and they now represent a pivotal card in the ongoing war.