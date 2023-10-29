There are a large number of displaced people at Al-Quds Hospital; many of them are children, women, and the elderly.



All of them are under the threat of being killed by the Israelis.

On Sunday morning, Israeli authorities called Al-Quds Hospital, delivering an ultimatum: either vacate the hospital or take full responsibility for the lives of those inside.



The number of people within it is in the thousands. This hospital, operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, is sheltering more than 14,000 refugees who sought safety.



It also houses over 500 wounded individuals despite being initially built to accommodate no more than 200 patients, in addition to newborn babies in the neonatal units and medical staff.



However, this threat has recurred for the second time in the past ten days.



Moreover, some sources said the threat is due to the hospital's location in the Tel Al-Hawa area in northern Gaza.



This is the area that Israel seeks to evacuate under the pretext of military operations, a move seen by many as an attempt to displace Gaza's residents.



Furthermore, Al-Quds Hospital is one of three private hospitals still serving the wounded and displaced in Gaza (the Public Service Hospital and Friends of the Patient Hospital).



There are also six government hospitals struggling to provide medical care to the wounded in the face of fuel and medical supply shortages (Al-Shifa Hospital, Indonesian Hospital, Al-Aqsa Hospital, Nasser Hospital, European Hospital, and Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital).



Israel, which did not hesitate to bomb Al-Ahli Hospital on October 17th, will it carry out its threat to Al-Quds Hospital?