Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza

On the night of Friday, October 27, Israel initiated a new phase of its war on Gaza. During that night, communications were cut off in Gaza, and Israeli aircraft targeted the northern areas of the Strip, specifically in Jabalia and Beit Lahia, with a significant number of airstrikes.



On the morning of Saturday, October 28, the Israeli army announced that some of its forces had entered Gaza and were maintaining positions, particularly in the coastal region north of the Gaza Strip.



Thus, officially, the ground operation has begun, which the Israeli, Arab, and international media have been waiting for three weeks to see its "features."



In addition to the incursion from the coast northwest of Beit Lahia, an incursion was recorded from the direction of Beit Hanoun, which collided with a confrontation with a unit from Hamas.



On Sunday, the 29th, Hamas announced that it had conducted an operation behind the separation barrier and beyond the Erez Crossing, leading to direct clashes between the two sides beyond enemy lines.



Meanwhile, Israel continued to reinforce its presence in the coastal region north of Gaza City.



On Monday morning, videos circulated confirming the presence of Israeli tanks on Salah al-Din Street, which connects the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to the south of the Strip and the areas of Deir al Balah, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.



This suggests that the Israeli army has advanced from this point and has gained control over a limited area.



This development leans towards the possibility that Israel is continuing with its plans to isolate Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip from Khan Yunis and the southern part as a first stage.