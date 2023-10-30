In a recent interview on Fox Business, Jared Kushner, who has just returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia, made a surprising assertion, stating, "One of the ironies is that as an American Jew, you are safer in Saudi Arabia right now than you are on a college campus like Columbia University."



This unusual declaration has raised questions about the safety of Jewish individuals worldwide due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, which have left Israelis abroad vulnerable to harassment.



One example of such incidents occurred in the Russian Federation's autonomous administrative regions of Dagestan and Karachay-Cherkessia. In Dagestan, dozens of protesters stormed the "Makhachkala Airport" on Sunday following reports of an Israeli plane's arrival.



Police eventually intervened, arresting several individuals. The plane subsequently departed for Moscow, with some passengers heading to Dagestan.



However, the airport closed until November 6.



Who are the protesters?



The protesters who chanted "Allahu Akbar" during the breach are predominantly Muslim residents of Dagestan, where approximately 1% of the population is Jewish.



The motivations behind this group's actions raise questions: Is it related to the Palestinian issue, or is Russia involved in these movements?



The Kremlin responded to the Russian-Israeli dual nationality campaign by allowing the Muslim population of Dagestan to express their anger.



Notably, these individuals left Russia after the Ukrainian war, heavily criticizing Putin's government, and they migrated to Israel in search of safety and freedom.



As for Russia, it regards the attack as the result of a planned provocation orchestrated from abroad and implicates Ukraine as playing a central and direct role in these events.