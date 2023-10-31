Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31 | 09:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israel&#39;s Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks
2min
Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks

Drones and missiles were heading toward southern Israel but were being intercepted before reaching their targets in Eilat.

This is the third incident, perhaps the largest, since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood 24 days ago.

The official Israel Arabic website reported that the Arrow Aerial Defense System, along with fighter jets, intercepted three long-range missiles and drones launched by the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen, which is loyal to Iran and claimed responsibility for the incident.

These threats were all intercepted outside of Israeli territory without causing any injuries.

Furthermore, Israeli security authorities are currently studying how to respond to this attack.

However, the Arrow Aerial Defense System is the first missile developed jointly by Israel and the United States, explicitly designed to intercept and destroy regional ballistic missiles.

For the first time, the Houthi group in Yemen, through its leader Abdul-Aziz bin Habtour, openly launched drones toward Israel in response to the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the missiles and drones traveled from Yemen to Eilat, the southernmost part of Israel, about a thousand kilometers away.

To counter the third attack, both aircraft and interceptor missiles were used in parallel.

In the first attack, the American destroyer USS Carney, sailing in the Red Sea, intercepted it, and an Israeli anti-missile thwarted the second attack.

Additionally, with the evolving attacks on Israel, the concept of battlefield unity is gradually being reinforced.

Thus, will Israel and the US continue to use the same approach in countering and confronting these attacks, or will they adopt different strategies?
 

