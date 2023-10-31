The yellow star and 'never again': The meaning behind Erdan's gesture

2023-10-31 | 11:26
LBCI
The yellow star and &#39;never again&#39;: The meaning behind Erdan&#39;s gesture
3min
The yellow star and 'never again': The meaning behind Erdan's gesture

The Israeli representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, is known for his constant outspokenness and controversial personality.

Sometimes, Gilad criticizes Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. And sometimes, he demands the resignation of the UN Secretary-General from inside the United Nations building.

His latest trick involved him and his team wearing yellow stars of David with "never again" written on them during a UN Security Council session on Monday.

However, he vowed not to remove the stars until the council condemns Hamas and demands the immediate release of prisoners.

What's the story behind the yellow star? And why did he use 'never again'?

With the start of World War II in September 1939 and the German invasion of Poland, the German military and civilian authorities imposed the mandatory wearing of blue and white Star of David badges on Jews over the age of 10 to identify themselves and distinguish them from others and for monitoring purposes. These badges were typically placed on the clothing.

As Germany's invasion extended to other European countries, the Nazis required all Jews from the age of six and up to wear a yellow star inscribed with the word "Jewish" in German or the local language.

This is the story of the yellow star. As for Erdan's use of the phrase "never again," it also has a story.

This phrase is taken from a poem by a Jewish poet named Yitzhak Lamdan in 1927, where he used the slogan, "Never again shall Masada fall."

However, Masada is a fortress in the Negev Desert, which witnessed a mass suicide by approximately 900 Jews during the Jewish Revolt between 73 and 74 AD after being besieged by the Romans.

Usually, Jews use this phrase to recall the massacres that have occurred throughout history, with a particular focus on Masada and the Nazi Holocaust.

They also emphasize that such events should never happen again, hence the phrase "never again."
 

Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks
Gaza's future: Israel's three proposed scenarios
