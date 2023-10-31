News
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
In a recent report, we discussed the initial stages of the ground incursion of the Gaza Strip, highlighting the strategic positions of Israeli tanks, which had been deployed to two areas. These positions included the northern coastal region and the southern outskirts of Gaza City, extending to Salah al-Din Street.
The latest development reveals that Israel has expanded its control over the northern coastal region and is now approaching the Al-Shati refugee camp to the north of Gaza.
Additionally, they have extended their control over the eastern axis of Salah al-Din Street.
A significant development occurred overnight, despite prior clashes with Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, especially in areas surrounding the Erez crossing, Beit Hanoun, and the north-northeastern region. It appears that Israeli forces have made substantial progress, moving closer to Beit Hanoun.
Therefore, it seems that Israel's initial objectives include separating the northern part of the Gaza Strip from Gaza City and gradually advancing from both the north and the south towards Gaza City.
It is worth noting that the Israeli Southern Command officially issued the attack orders for ground forces, as confirmed by the Israeli army.
