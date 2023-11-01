With Israel's acknowledgment on the morning of the twenty-sixth day of the Gaza war of the deaths of more than ten of its soldiers, including nine killed inside an armored vehicle targeted by a group from Hamas emerging from one of the tunnels, the military institution launched a media campaign among the soldiers and civilians.



In it, they spoke about the severity of the war in the strip, revealing that its cost would be high. The campaign coincided with an attempt to boost the morale of the Israeli army by announcing the bombing of eleven thousand Hamas targets.



Hamas tunnels worry Israel to the extent that many have replaced the battle's name, "Operation Iron Swords," with the "Tunnel War."



Some soldiers recounted how they were surprised by Hamas fighters coming out of a tunnel opening, launching a missile, and returning to the tunnel after closing it with a massive iron gate. Others emerged from a trench opening, fired shots, and then disappeared.



It's a tough and harsh war, a painful one, as stated by the spokesperson for the Israeli army.



The second dilemma facing the army in its ground operation is the fear of soldiers being hit by friendly fire from guided shells aimed at a Hamas target or injuring prisoners taken by the movement into the strip.



While Israel is waging a war focused on the Gaza Strip, keeping an eye on events in the West Bank and the danger of suicide attacks against Israelis there, Tel Aviv announced that it is also facing the beginning of a regional war on multiple fronts.



- The Lebanese front and the danger of around 150,000 missiles in Hezbollah's possession, in addition to the threat of infiltration along the borders.



- The Syrian front and the danger of drones and infiltration into Israeli territory.



- The front of Houthi missile launches against Israel, considered the most challenging by the army after Gaza.



It was revealed that to confront them, the defense system was installed in all regions, and special warships equipped with missiles and equipment to counter their threat were deployed, both in the air and at sea.



In the midst of the expanding war and the need to enlist reservists in addition to regular soldiers, the cost of the army alone reached three hundred million dollars every day.