Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre

Let's review where the most prominent battles and clashes are taking place between the Israeli forces advancing into the Gaza Strip, specifically in the northern part of the strip.



The main axis where a significant number of Israeli forces are concentrated is the coastal strip north of Gaza City and west of Beit Lahia. Recent clashes occurred between Israelis and Hamas in the vicinity of the Karama area and al-Tawaam Street.



The second axis is north of Beit Hanoun and east of Beit Hanoun, where Israeli forces have advanced, and clashes are ongoing with Hamas.



It's worth noting that the Jabalia area between the two axes has been subjected to intense shelling in the past 24 hours.



The third front is located south of Gaza City, where Israeli forces have cut off Salah al-Din Street and are now close to Rashid Street, engaging in clashes with Hamas elements.



The current field situation is as follows:



On the northern axes, the situation remains relatively unchanged, with slight Israeli progress. Israeli forces control the area north of the al-Shati Camp and west of Beit Lahia, with some advancement towards this axis.



In the area between Hanoun, Israeli forces also maintain control, advancing towards this region.



In the south, the most notable development is the significant progress made by Israeli forces. They are stationed south of street no. 10 and east of Salah al-Din Street, advancing towards the coast and Rashid Street.



There is now a very short distance separating them from it.

Consequently, Israel has approached separating the northern part of the strip from the southern part. It's important to note that residents of the north of strip were requested to head south towards Khan Yunis and Rafah.



Based on the developments in the north on both fronts, it seems the direction is to besiege the city of Gaza from all sides.