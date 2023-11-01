Israel Faces Escalation: How Will It Respond to Houthi Attacks?

Amid the recent missile and drone strikes by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Eilat in southern Israel, some were intercepted in the Red Sea and, causing others to fall in Egypt and close to Eilat, questions arise about Israel's response to this new dimension in the conflict.



With all these developments, it can be said that the Yemeni Houthis, supported by Iran, have officially entered the war.



Israeli media confirms that Tel Aviv is considering a response to the Houthis. The response may come from Israeli ships present in the Red Sea, especially since the military has deployed naval vessels there.



The extent of the response may target Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, particularly around the Red Sea, possibly through the Saudi-led coalition. Whether by sea or air, Israel is also capable of responding.



The Israeli response may involve targeting leaders or military sites in Sanaa through operations led by the Saudi coalition, which supports the internationally recognized Yemeni government. In summary, what will Israel do, and will it enter the multi-front war?