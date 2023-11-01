News
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01 | 11:25
2
min
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance
The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues, and the Arab countries are unable to influence Israel and its allies to stop the war, especially considering that some of them criticized Hamas attacks, stating, "We reiterate that the attacks launched by Hamas on October 7th are barbaric and heinous."
There is a lot of talk about a plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Egyptian Sinai.
Amidst all these scenes, Arab leaders will gather this month in Saudi Arabia. In response to the invitation of the Palestinian president, Arabs will discuss the developments of the ongoing Israeli war against Hamas since October 7th.
It's worth noting that this summit coincides with the presence of Arab leaders, a summit that was previously scheduled in Riyadh on November 11th, the Arab-African Summit.
A unified Arab stance on the war in Gaza will be adopted.
However, will this decision differ from previous Arab meetings, such as the Arab League Ministerial Council meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah, and the Peace Summit in Cairo?
The most important question remains: What is the unified and new Arab position that will emerge from this summit? The coming days will answer this question.
