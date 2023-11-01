Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Arab Leaders Convene Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Seeking a Unified Stance

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues, and the Arab countries are unable to influence Israel and its allies to stop the war, especially considering that some of them criticized Hamas attacks, stating, "We reiterate that the attacks launched by Hamas on October 7th are barbaric and heinous."

There is a lot of talk about a plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Egyptian Sinai.

Amidst all these scenes, Arab leaders will gather this month in Saudi Arabia. In response to the invitation of the Palestinian president, Arabs will discuss the developments of the ongoing Israeli war against Hamas since October 7th. 

It's worth noting that this summit coincides with the presence of Arab leaders, a summit that was previously scheduled in Riyadh on November 11th, the Arab-African Summit.

A unified Arab stance on the war in Gaza will be adopted. 

However, will this decision differ from previous Arab meetings, such as the Arab League Ministerial Council meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah, and the Peace Summit in Cairo?

The most important question remains: What is the unified and new Arab position that will emerge from this summit? The coming days will answer this question.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

LBCI Next
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:48

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:51

Israel Faces Escalation: How Will It Respond to Houthi Attacks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:48

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:17

Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:50

Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

The Israeli army drops flyers in Gaza warning that the moment of invasion is 'imminent'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
03:33

Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More