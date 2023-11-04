News
Gaza's Future in Limbo: Israeli Debates, Blinken's Departure, and Political Crossroads
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-04 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza's Future in Limbo: Israeli Debates, Blinken's Departure, and Political Crossroads
The Israeli Cabinet continued its meetings on Saturday after intense discussions and deep disagreements with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Tel Aviv without Israeli response to three of his demands: a temporary ceasefire, expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, and discussing post-war arrangements.
During his talks in Tel Aviv, Blinken clarified that the United States would not participate in managing Gaza or contribute to a multinational force operating there.
Instead, the US aims to shape a regional arrangement with Gulf states, Jordan, and Egypt to manage the strip, paving the way for its handover to the Palestinian Authority.
Israeli officials, refusing to discuss post-war plans on the first day of talks, insisted that the war is ongoing, with its end not yet clear.
The Israeli military is advancing towards further stages of its ground operation. Meanwhile, the political situation in Israel remains uncertain.
The Israeli position sparked debates and criticisms, with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak emphasizing the idea of Arab countries managing the strip, previously proposed to Egypt and Jordan during his term. However, he believes that Netanyahu's government would not be capable of implementing it.
This discussion comes as a poll shows that 49% of Israelis called for Netanyahu's resignation after the war, with 29% urging an immediate resignation. Only 18% believe Netanyahu should stay in office. Furthermore, 44% hold Netanyahu responsible for the events since October 7th, while 56% do not trust him.
This public opinion poll puts Netanyahu at a political crossroads, prompting him to reject discussions about Gaza's future to avoid negative reflections on his position.
As for the fate of Hamas and its fighters in the heart of the strip, even if discussions have not leaked yet, Israeli determination to expel them faces Palestinian rejection, as it symbolizes the expulsion of Palestinians from their land—a new Nakba unacceptable to any Palestinian.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Palestine
Hamas
Israel
Blinken
US
War
