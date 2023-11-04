The regional initiatives taken by Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati do not arise from a vacuum.

In an article published on October 31st, The Economist revealed that Mikati has a plan for peace in Gaza focusing on the following points:

· A humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for five days

· Hamas releases some prisoners, both civilians and foreigners

-Israel allows the entry of aid convoys

· Hamas stops launching rockets



According to The Economist, if the first stage succeeds, it will transition to the second one to reach a permanent agreement based on a two-state solution, including a comprehensive prisoner exchange.



Mikati began discussing this plan with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian during his visit to Beirut on October 14th, considering Iranians as part of the peaceful understanding in the region. He received the green light from Abdollahian.

Mikati then went to Qatar on October 29th to discuss these ideas with Qatari officials.



In this context, Mikati also met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Amman and met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.



Mikati's initiative is ongoing, and he will carry it to more Arab and non-Western countries, including the Arab Summit in Riyadh on the 11th, hoping to achieve a ceasefire before its convening, and an agreement on a partial exchange of prisoners would already been reached.