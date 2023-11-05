News
Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05 | 11:11
Protests erupted across Israel, with loud cries demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The voices of dissent resonated from various locations, including outside his residence in Caesarea, the Knesset (Israel's parliament), Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, and the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv.
Demonstrators called for Netanyahu's immediate resignation and the pursuit of a deal that ensures the return of the Hamas-captured prisoners to Israel unharmed. Some even demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The protests of Israeli citizens extended beyond the call for Netanyahu's resignation. The demonstrators held Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi accountable for the fate of the hostages, emphasizing that 'the future of the hostages lies in their hands.'
The public outcry coincided with Israel's refusal to agree to a ceasefire until all prisoners are released, coupled with the ongoing airstrikes on Gaza. According to Hamas, this has resulted in the deaths of 60 of its prisoners.
On the other hand, Israel accused Hamas of conducting nothing more than a psychological campaign.
Amid the escalating internal strife, Israel's Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu put Netanyahu in trouble by calling for a nuclear strike on the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu quickly defended his government, claiming these remarks were isolated and not grounded in reality. As a result, he decided to suspend the Heritage Minister's participation in government meetings.
Simultaneously, a parallel campaign to protest against Eliyahu and the government gained momentum.
Ministers, members of the Knesset, and politicians deemed Eliyahu's statements a product of the far-right policies within Netanyahu's government, which they believe have weakened Israel and led it to the current crisis since October 7.
Therefore, Netanyahu finds himself surrounded by widespread protests and calls for his resignation.
However, should he step down, it may not necessarily lead to a swift resolution of the Gaza war.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Leadership
Protests
Israeli
PM
Resignation
Heritage
Minister
Statement
