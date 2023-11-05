Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu&#39;s leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM&#39;s resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister&#39;s statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement

Protests erupted across Israel, with loud cries demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The voices of dissent resonated from various locations, including outside his residence in Caesarea, the Knesset (Israel's parliament), Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, and the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv.  

Demonstrators called for Netanyahu's immediate resignation and the pursuit of a deal that ensures the return of the Hamas-captured prisoners to Israel unharmed. Some even demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The protests of Israeli citizens extended beyond the call for Netanyahu's resignation. The demonstrators held Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi accountable for the fate of the hostages, emphasizing that 'the future of the hostages lies in their hands.'

The public outcry coincided with Israel's refusal to agree to a ceasefire until all prisoners are released, coupled with the ongoing airstrikes on Gaza. According to Hamas, this has resulted in the deaths of 60 of its prisoners.

On the other hand, Israel accused Hamas of conducting nothing more than a psychological campaign.

Amid the escalating internal strife, Israel's Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu put Netanyahu in trouble by calling for a nuclear strike on the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu quickly defended his government, claiming these remarks were isolated and not grounded in reality. As a result, he decided to suspend the Heritage Minister's participation in government meetings.

Simultaneously, a parallel campaign to protest against Eliyahu and the government gained momentum. 

Ministers, members of the Knesset, and politicians deemed Eliyahu's statements a product of the far-right policies within Netanyahu's government, which they believe have weakened Israel and led it to the current crisis since October 7.

Therefore, Netanyahu finds himself surrounded by widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

However, should he step down, it may not necessarily lead to a swift resolution of the Gaza war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Leadership

Protests

Israeli

PM

Resignation

Heritage

Minister

Statement

LBCI Next
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Incitement to destroy Gaza: Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli minister's 'nuclear' threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-04

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-02

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More