After 30 days of the war in Gaza, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu made a statement suggesting the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza.



He also questioned whether the lives of kidnapped Israelis were more valuable than the lives of soldiers, stating that war comes with a cost. Eliyahu further expressed that Gaza should not remain on the face of the Earth and advocated for the re-establishment of settlements in Gaza.



Who is Amichai Eliyahu?



Amichai Eliyahu is the head of the Union of Rabbis, known for their racist beliefs, considering war as a sacred act. He is affiliated with the Otzma Yehudit party, which translates to "Jewish Power," led by the current Security Minister in Netanyahu's government, Itamar Ben Gvir.



The party is an extreme right-wing faction, drawing inspiration from the Jewish extremist rabbi Meir Kahane, known for his radical right-wing religious policies and violent, extremist methods.



Kahane founded the banned Kach movement, which, even in Israel, called for the forced expulsion of Palestinians. While Kahane was assassinated in New York in November 1990, his movement never died and has resurfaced with Netanyahu's government, formed on December 29, 2022.



Netanyahu formed alliances with far-right extremist parties like Otzma Yehudit and the Right-wing Religious Zionism Party to secure the formation of a government led by him.



The government includes ministers from these extreme parties, holding crucial positions such as security, finance, and heritage, leading to the characterization of it as one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.



Since taking office, the extremist ministers in this government have not hesitated to provoke Palestinians. Over time, this government has indeed demonstrated its extreme stance.



Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Israeli Heritage Minister suggested using a nuclear bomb on Gaza.