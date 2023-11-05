Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs

Despite numerous pleas and demands for a ceasefire or humanitarian truce, Israel continues its aggression in Gaza, employing deadly weaponry.

The scale and quantity of weapons used in this war, estimated by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor to exceed 25,000 tons of explosives, are equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs. Israel's targeting strategy involves using approximately 10 kilograms of explosives for each inhabitant of Gaza, which amounts to over 2.2 million people.

While the Israeli army acknowledges that its aircraft have targeted more than 12,000 objectives in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times reported that Israel utilized two 2,000-pound bombs, roughly 900 kilograms, during its Tuesday airstrike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp. These findings are based on expert analyses of satellite imagery and other visual evidence.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv has declined to comment on the specific type of weaponry used in the attack on Jabalia camp. Militaries typically utilize these bombs to target infrastructure.

Still, the use of such powerful munitions by the Israeli army for the bombardment of Jabalia, an area densely populated with civilians, has raised significant concerns over the human cost of this war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israeli

Aggression

Deadly

Weapons

Gaza

Nuclear

Bombs

LBCI Next
Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Incitement to destroy Gaza: Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli minister's 'nuclear' threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah is deeply involved in defending Gaza and confronting Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-04

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More