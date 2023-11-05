News
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05 | 11:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli aggression: The use of deadly weapons in Gaza is equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs
Despite numerous pleas and demands for a ceasefire or humanitarian truce, Israel continues its aggression in Gaza, employing deadly weaponry.
The scale and quantity of weapons used in this war, estimated by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor to exceed 25,000 tons of explosives, are equivalent to nearly two nuclear bombs. Israel's targeting strategy involves using approximately 10 kilograms of explosives for each inhabitant of Gaza, which amounts to over 2.2 million people.
While the Israeli army acknowledges that its aircraft have targeted more than 12,000 objectives in the Gaza Strip, the New York Times reported that Israel utilized two 2,000-pound bombs, roughly 900 kilograms, during its Tuesday airstrike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp. These findings are based on expert analyses of satellite imagery and other visual evidence.
Meanwhile, Tel Aviv has declined to comment on the specific type of weaponry used in the attack on Jabalia camp. Militaries typically utilize these bombs to target infrastructure.
Still, the use of such powerful munitions by the Israeli army for the bombardment of Jabalia, an area densely populated with civilians, has raised significant concerns over the human cost of this war.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israeli
Aggression
Deadly
Weapons
Gaza
Nuclear
Bombs
