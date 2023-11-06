What is the secret of this vest? Blinken wore it in Iraq in response to the warning issued by the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah that his visit would be met with an unprecedented escalation.



He also wore it in anticipation of any security disruption that might result from the demonstrations called for by the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr in protest of Blinken's visit to Baghdad.



In any case, the meeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Blinken went well.



Blinken emphasized that the attacks carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, supported by Iran, on American bases in Iraq and Syria, are unacceptable, adding that the United States will respond at any time.



Hours after the meeting ended, Al Sudani arrived in Iran, where he met with Iranian officials.



So, what is the Iraqi Prime Minister doing in Tehran?



LBCI sources confirmed that Iraq is conveying two American messages to Iran:



The first is the necessity for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, supported by Iran, to cease targeting the American military bases in Iraq and Syria.



The second is to demand Tehran to work on deterring the Iraqi forces affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces located on the border with Jordan.



These forces, which are now present at the Trebil crossing in Iraq, aim to cross into Jordan and from there to Israel to support Gaza.



In the end, the Americans have delivered their message.