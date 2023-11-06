Blinken's statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blinken&#39;s statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Blinken's statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement

What is the secret of this vest? Blinken wore it in Iraq in response to the warning issued by the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah that his visit would be met with an unprecedented escalation.

He also wore it in anticipation of any security disruption that might result from the demonstrations called for by the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr in protest of Blinken's visit to Baghdad.

In any case, the meeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Blinken went well.

Blinken emphasized that the attacks carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, supported by Iran, on American bases in Iraq and Syria, are unacceptable, adding that the United States will respond at any time.

Hours after the meeting ended, Al Sudani arrived in Iran, where he met with Iranian officials.

So, what is the Iraqi Prime Minister doing in Tehran?

LBCI sources confirmed that Iraq is conveying two American messages to Iran:

The first is the necessity for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, supported by Iran, to cease targeting the American military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The second is to demand Tehran to work on deterring the Iraqi forces affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces located on the border with Jordan.

These forces, which are now present at the Trebil crossing in Iraq, aim to cross into Jordan and from there to Israel to support Gaza.

In the end, the Americans have delivered their message.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Blinken

Iraq

Iran

American

Hezbollah

Muqtada al-Sadr

Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani

Islamic Resistance

Trebil

Jordan

Popular Mobilization Forces

Israel

Gaza

Diplomacy

United States

LBCI Next
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-04

Gaza's Future in Limbo: Israeli Debates, Blinken's Departure, and Political Crossroads

LBCI
World News
2023-11-03

Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

The Nakba of 1948: Why were the Palestinians expelled from their land?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-04

Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More