Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

A tumultuous night unfolded in the Gaza Strip as Israeli airstrikes targeted 450 locations within the territory, with the majority of them concentrated in the northern region, notably in Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and north Gaza City.



In response, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had destroyed several Israeli military vehicles on the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp using anti-tank Yasin missiles. This development signifies the gradual advancement of Israeli ground forces on this particular front.



Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades disclosed that they had shelled Israeli troops in two separate locations: one in the northwestern area of Beit Lahia with mortar shells and the other in the eastern sector near Juhor Ad Dik.



Despite the Israeli army's advances on the ground, Hamas's attacks have resulted in human casualties on the Israeli side. The Israeli army confirmed the deaths of more than 34 soldiers in the field, demonstrating the intensity of the war.



The current situation on the ground is as follows: The Israeli army has effectively divided the Gaza Strip into two parts, with control over the main roads, Rashid Street and Salah al-Din Street, which run from the northern to the southern parts of the territory.



In addition, they have taken control of open agricultural areas in the north of the Gaza Strip. Their forces have also advanced towards the northern regions of Beit Hanoun and the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp to the south and the west of Beit Lahia.