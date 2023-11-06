Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

A tumultuous night unfolded in the Gaza Strip as Israeli airstrikes targeted 450 locations within the territory, with the majority of them concentrated in the northern region, notably in Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and north Gaza City.

In response, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had destroyed several Israeli military vehicles on the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp using anti-tank Yasin missiles. This development signifies the gradual advancement of Israeli ground forces on this particular front.

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades disclosed that they had shelled Israeli troops in two separate locations: one in the northwestern area of Beit Lahia with mortar shells and the other in the eastern sector near Juhor Ad Dik.

Despite the Israeli army's advances on the ground, Hamas's attacks have resulted in human casualties on the Israeli side. The Israeli army confirmed the deaths of more than 34 soldiers in the field, demonstrating the intensity of the war.

The current situation on the ground is as follows: The Israeli army has effectively divided the Gaza Strip into two parts, with control over the main roads, Rashid Street and Salah al-Din Street, which run from the northern to the southern parts of the territory.

In addition, they have taken control of open agricultural areas in the north of the Gaza Strip. Their forces have also advanced towards the northern regions of Beit Hanoun and the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp to the south and the west of Beit Lahia.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Ground

Situation

Gaza

Parts

Israeli

Airstrikes

Target

North

LBCI Next
Blinken's statements in Iraq: American responses and Iranian engagement
Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

The Nakba of 1948: Why were the Palestinians expelled from their land?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-04

Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Over 500 Lives Lost in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More