Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06 | 10:42
High views
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
Thousands of residents of the northern and Galilee towns who remained in their areas after evacuation woke up to a call from the mayors and the army to leave their homes immediately, warning them of the escalating security situation on the border with Lebanon.
Despite the military establishment reassuring the residents that the greater concern of a repeated "October 7" scenario is no longer valid after reinforcing the region's protection, it pointed out that the spread of Hezbollah's Radwan forces at the border and Israeli strikes on Syria may contribute to further escalation on this front.
The residents who refused to leave their homes held the government responsible for abandoning them in the wake of Israeli reports that mentioned the risks of medium and long-range missiles possessed by Hezbollah and Hamas, which have previously fallen in Haifa and the north.
Israel also claimed that Iran is intensifying its efforts to supply Hezbollah and Syria with more advanced missiles.
It reported that the intelligence obtained information that a commander of a division in the Iranian Quds Force named Ali Naji is working with Seyyed Ahmadi and Ali Tekuni to supply the region with weapons by land and air.
As in Gaza, the state of readiness on the northern front is currently at its highest.
To this area, military units and war vehicles were transferred while officials continued their tours in the north, including Israeli Army chief Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, to assess the security situation with unit commanders and boost the soldiers' morale.
In the "morale-boosting" battle, Israelis consider the arrival of the American attack submarine - Ohio - in the Middle East, carrying 150,000 Tomahawk missiles, as a warning to Iran and Hezbollah that any escalation they provoke will involve American soldiers fighting alongside Tel Aviv.
