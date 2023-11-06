The New York Times recently highlighted the complex nature of US diplomacy, a landscape where Washington seems to be managing three key priorities:



First and foremost, the US is pushing for the release of prisoners held by Hamas, including 11 Americans, following the release of two earlier detainees.



The second priority revolves around the Arab nations that align with Washington's interests. Arab countries have steadfastly called for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, delivering this message directly to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting in Jordan on Saturday.



The third priority relates to Israel, as Tel Aviv firmly rejects a ceasefire, believing it would benefit Hamas. Instead, Israel seeks to prevent any resurgence of war, mainly as it did on October 7.



With these priorities in mind, Secretary of State Blinken has made three visits to the region in just a month.



The US seeks to eliminate Hamas, offering Israel the opportunity to achieve this goal. The condition is to distance Arab nations from the war, and for that to happen, the US has to persuade Israel to minimize civilian casualties, as well as convince Arab countries that Israel is acting in their collective interest.



As of today, the US has yet to find a straightforward solution to navigate its entanglement in the region. Pressure is mounting not only from Israel and Arab nations but also from within the US.



Therefore, any American diplomatic gain or loss in the Middle East will likely play a significant role in the upcoming US presidential elections one year from now.



This is reinforced by surveys showing a decline in Arab-American support for Democratic President Joe Biden from 59% in 2020 to 35% before the recent Middle East violence, plummeting to 17% amid the Gaza crisis, according to Reuters.



However, there have been massive protests in Washington that reached the White House gates.



Both domestically and internationally, the Biden administration faces some of its most crucial challenges. These challenges necessitate cautious navigation through a minefield, any turn of which may trigger an explosion.