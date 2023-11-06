Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

Once again, the Palestinian icon, the symbol of Palestinian resistance, Ahed Tamimi, is in Israeli captivity.



The 22-year-old Palestinian activist and freedom fighter, who gained international recognition for her defiance of Israeli military authorities since the age of 11, was apprehended on Monday morning by an Israeli patrol during a raid on the village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank.



Tamimi's arrest is believed to be linked to a recent social media post attributed to her, an accusation that her mother denied later on. Her mother clarified that all of her daughter's social media accounts were restricted and that Ahed did not author the alleged incendiary post.



The Israeli military spokesperson announced that Tamimi was detained on charges of incitement to violence and engaging in terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Saleh. Her arrest was part of an operation aimed at apprehending individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and promoting hate. She has been referred to Israeli security forces for further interrogation.



Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, commented on Tamimi's arrest on X, stating, "Salute to the army forces that arrested Ahed Tamimi, who was previously convicted of attacking soldiers and has shown sympathy for killers... We should not have patience for troublemakers and those who support them."



It is worth noting that Tamimi had previously been detained on December 19, 2017, and imprisoned for eight months on charges of obstructing the work of Israeli forces and assaulting Israeli soldiers.