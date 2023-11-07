News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability
Lebanese officials were informed on Monday night about the visit of the US Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein to Lebanon.
This visit carried a message to Lebanon emphasizing the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the prevention of the full-scale war that erupted in Gaza from spilling into Lebanon.
Hochstein also highlighted that the United States is working with Israel to prevent the situation from deteriorating along the southern borders, expressing condolences for the Lebanese civilian casualties resulting from the Israeli attacks.
However, the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, stressed to Hochstein that Israel is the one violating the rules of conflict, citing the example of its actions against a civilian family that led to the death of four civilians.
He also mentioned Israeli shelling in the Bekaa and Nabatieh areas, far from the confrontation lines, and emphasized that the ceasefire is in Israel's hands.
Hochstein discussed all these issues extending from Gaza to Lebanon during his meeting with the Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.
Furthermore, some sources suggested that the Americans reiterated the necessity of controlling the situation along the southern border and not expanding the area of tension beyond 2 kilometers, as well as controlling those who attempt to expand this area from the Lebanese side, especially Palestinian factions.
The discussion at the Grand Serail also touched on the first day in Gaza after the end of the war, and the Americans emphasized their desire for a situation that does not allow a repetition of what happened on October 7th.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
US
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Israeli
Strikes
Gaza
Palestine
Next
Hamas' resilience and Israel's challenges: A month after the conflict
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
0
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
0
Middle East News
06:56
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
Middle East News
06:56
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Palestinian labor market at risk: Israel's shift toward foreign workers amidst its struggling economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
Israel's internal divisions: Challenges amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
Israel's internal divisions: Challenges amid Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
0
Middle East News
2023-09-12
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
Middle East News
2023-09-12
At Least 17 Civilians Killed in Attack Near Sudanese Capital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
2
Middle East News
08:41
Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu
Middle East News
08:41
Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu
3
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
Middle East News
10:19
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
4
Lebanon News
07:01
Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
Lebanon News
07:01
Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
5
Middle East News
09:26
Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide
Middle East News
09:26
Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide
6
Middle East News
08:09
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry
Middle East News
08:09
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry
7
Middle East News
06:56
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
Middle East News
06:56
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
8
Lebanon News
09:05
US envoy Hochstein calls for calm in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:05
US envoy Hochstein calls for calm in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More