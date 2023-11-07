US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07 | 11:03
High views
2min
US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability

Lebanese officials were informed on Monday night about the visit of the US Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein to Lebanon. 

This visit carried a message to Lebanon emphasizing the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the prevention of the full-scale war that erupted in Gaza from spilling into Lebanon.

Hochstein also highlighted that the United States is working with Israel to prevent the situation from deteriorating along the southern borders, expressing condolences for the Lebanese civilian casualties resulting from the Israeli attacks.

However, the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, stressed to Hochstein that Israel is the one violating the rules of conflict, citing the example of its actions against a civilian family that led to the death of four civilians.

He also mentioned Israeli shelling in the Bekaa and Nabatieh areas, far from the confrontation lines, and emphasized that the ceasefire is in Israel's hands.

Hochstein discussed all these issues extending from Gaza to Lebanon during his meeting with the Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Furthermore, some sources suggested that the Americans reiterated the necessity of controlling the situation along the southern border and not expanding the area of tension beyond 2 kilometers, as well as controlling those who attempt to expand this area from the Lebanese side, especially Palestinian factions.

The discussion at the Grand Serail also touched on the first day in Gaza after the end of the war, and the Americans emphasized their desire for a situation that does not allow a repetition of what happened on October 7th.

