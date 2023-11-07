Hamas' resilience and Israel's challenges: A month after the conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07 | 11:29
High views
Hamas&#39; resilience and Israel&#39;s challenges: A month after the conflict
2min
Hamas' resilience and Israel's challenges: A month after the conflict

A month has passed since the war in the Gaza Strip. For the past 30 days, the parties involved in this war have been echoing their goals in politics and on the ground to the ears of the world's people.

And today, after a month, the actual results are as follows:

Hamas remains steadfast in its operations, but will it continue to do so after the war?

As for Israel, it has not succeeded in portraying a positive image of its army, nor has it succeeded in eliminating Hamas. It has also failed to secure the release of its captives. Additionally, it has been unable to persuade the international community to stand by its side in light of the atrocities it has committed.

Furthermore, Israel's attempt to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip into Egypt has also been unsuccessful, at least up to this point.

However, the United States, which has been excessive in its support for Israel and in its refusal to endorse a comprehensive ceasefire, insisting on eliminating Hamas, faces Arab insistence on these matters.

The crisis of Israeli captives held by Hamas continues, and today, they are working to achieve a humanitarian truce.

As for what Israel has accomplished, perhaps its achievement so far has been preventing the spread of the war from Israel to the entire region, earning it the unity of stance from the Arab states.

Regarding the upcoming summit in Riyadh, it is aimed at translating Israel's demand for a ceasefire and working towards a two-state solution.

One month into the war then, Gaza alone, with its children, women, and elders, was the target and the goal.

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Palestine

Palestinian

Gaza

Attack

Strike

US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
