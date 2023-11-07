News
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
In the first month of the war between Israel and Hamas, as the Israeli Security Cabinet assessed the security situation in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and the northern borders with Lebanon, the persistent stance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood out.
Netanyahu reiterated his refusal to agree to any ceasefire without the return of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas during a telephone call with US President Joe Biden.
Despite the risks highlighted by Washington in the event of escalating tensions on multiple fronts, both parties recognized the necessity of continuing communication. Their discussions will eventually lead to a humanitarian ceasefire, potentially paving the way for the return of Israeli prisoners.
Many Israelis criticized Netanyahu's stance, viewing his statements as endangering the hostages and neglecting the demands of their families.
During this time, there has been growing speculation about Netanyahu's disclosure in an exclusive interview with the American network ABC.
In the interview, he hinted at Israel assuming security responsibility in Gaza for a limited period until the handover of authority to a party not affiliated with Hamas. This marked the first official comment on the future of the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the war.
Amid mounting pressure from Washington and the demands of various Arab nations for a ceasefire before the upcoming Arab League summit in Riyadh on November 11, international efforts continue to open more crossings for the transportation of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
However, Israel persists in refusing to open its crossings, intensifying attacks on the territory, effectively holding its inhabitants hostage until it achieves its objectives for the Gaza war, primarily the complete elimination of Hamas if possible.
