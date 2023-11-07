Cyprus' humanitarian corridor proposal for Gaza: The latest

One month into the war in Gaza, despite international calls for the protection of civilians and a ceasefire, the positions of the United States and Israel have not changed.



With no clear resolution in sight, Cyprus has proposed the establishment of a humanitarian maritime corridor to transfer international aid, especially from European countries, to the Gaza Strip.



Cyprus's proposal was discussed by the Cypriot President and the US Secretary of State during an extraordinary meeting at Larnaca Airport last Sunday.



However, this initiative, previously discussed with regional countries and at the EU summit on October 26-27, has received broad support, particularly from France.



The Cypriot President also spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister on November 1st, who expressed non-opposition to the proposal and received it positively.



Cyprus, as an EU member state, is geographically close to the Gaza Strip, with a distance of 370 kilometers separating them (northwest).



Israel has blockaded Gaza both by land and sea for the past 16 years and wants to ensure that all aid arriving via Cyprus by sea is subject to its supervision.



Cypriot sources have confirmed the developments are positive, but further details need to be worked out, particularly regarding the logistical and security arrangements for aid delivery.



In any case, if the plan to extend humanitarian aid to Gaza via Cyprus proceeds, the main Cypriot port of Limassol will transform into a container station, receiving aid from any country, mainly European nations.



It will then be transported by sea through an agreed-upon corridor with the Israeli side to Gaza, where the cargo ships will return empty this time.