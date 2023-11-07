News
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
A month into the war between Israel and Hamas, how does the battlefield in Gaza look like?
Through ground incursion, Israel has succeeded in separating the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south ground operations. Still, it has not yet achieved its primary objectives of eliminating Hamas or fully restoring the image of its military, which was shaken on October 7.
Hamas has managed to undermine the image of the previously considered invincible Israeli army as it still strikes deep into Tel Aviv. Hamas also relies on confrontations, close combat, the use of tunnels, planting explosives, and launching anti-tank projectiles.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued their airstrikes and ground operations, resulting in over 10,000 civilian casualties.
This is the reality on the Gaza front.
In the surrounding regions, from Yemen to Iraq and Lebanon, the escalations have not expanded beyond the occasional rocket attacks from Yemen and Iraq and the daily border skirmishes along the Israeli-Lebanese borders, mainly following the rules of engagement.
So far, the United States has managed to restrain Israel's escalation relatively, preventing the war from becoming regional. Washington, who opened an air bridge with Tel Aviv, has sent explicit messages to Iran and its allies in the region.
It bolstered its military presence in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea with various naval assets, including nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers, and destroyers, in response to previous Iranian provocations.
These reinforcements have been in the Red Sea since last August in response to Iranian provocations at the time.
This one-month-long war, paid for by innocent lives, seems to be awaiting a resolution that all stakeholders, including the United States, Iran, and Israel, can agree upon.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Gaza
Military
Developments
Regional
Implications
